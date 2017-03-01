Cal Ripken Baseball Season Approaching

Registration for the Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken Baseball league is underway. The league is open to Door County boys ages 7-12 as of April 30th. The Major League Division, which is open to ages 10-12, play their games on Monday and Wednesday while the Minor League Division (7 and up) play games on Tuesday and Thursday at Sunset Park in Sturgeon Bay. Completed registrations can be dropped of at the Door County Co-op on Green Bay Road in Sturgeon Bay. The league registration deadline is March 25th. Click the link below for a registration form…

2017calripken