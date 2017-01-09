Brillion Knocks Off Eagles

Brillion beat Southern Door, 61-58, in a girls non-conference basketball game on Monday Night. The Lions (6-7) led 57-56 when a Meghan LaCrosse basket gave the Eagles the lead with :34 seconds to play but Brillion answered with a three pointer from Paige Kraus with :19 seconds to play that gave them the lead for good. Sara Braun finished with 31 points for Brillion while Kraus and Katharina Keller added 10 each. Southern Door (8-4) was led by Meghan LaCrosse and Megan Pavlik with 17 each and Gabby Atkins added 11.