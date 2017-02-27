Boys Tournaments Start on Tuesday

Sturgeon Bay will host Chilton in a boys WIAA Division 3 regional opener on Tuesday Night. The Tigers (1-21) finished last in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference and have lost non-conference games to Southern Door, Algoma and Gibraltar and have lost 17 in a row since their only win over North Fond du Lac. The Clippers (16-5) are the #4 seed in the regional and enter the postseason having won six of their last seven games. The winner will play either Wrightstown or Brillion on Friday. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Division 3

Kewaunee (2-20) at Southern Door (19-3)

Oconto Falls (1-21) at Oconto (15-7)

Division 4

Reedsville (6-16) at Gibraltar (11-11)

*winner at second seeded Algoma (13-9)

Division 5

Sevastopol (1-20) at Lena (17-5)

Goodman/Pembine (8-13) at NEW Lutheran (8-14)

Division 2

Luxemburg-Casco (19-3) has a first round bye and will host either Menasha or Green Bay Southwest on Friday.