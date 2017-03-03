Boys Regional Tournament Continues Tonight

Southern Door will host Denmark in a boys WIAA Division 3 regional basketball game tonight in Brussels. The Vikings (14-9) tied for fourth place in the North Eastern Conference and are led in scoring by Blake Derricks (23.3ppg) Brady Jens (15.8) and Zane Short (10.5). The Eagles (20-3) are the Packerland Conference champions and are led in scoring by Nick LeCaptain (22.9) Kyle Daoust (16.9) Derik LeCaptain (15.8) and Sam Gerend (12.1). Southern Door beat Denmark in a non-conference game, 79-67, in January. Southern Door wrestler Tory Jandrin will join us for a halftime conversation as part of our broadcast tonight on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Division 3

Wrightstown (15-8) at Sturgeon Bay (16-5)

Oconto (16-7) at Peshtigo (20-2)

Division 4

Gibraltar (12-11) at Algoma (13-9)

Division 2

Green Bay Southwest (11-12) at Luxemburg-Casco (19-3)

Division 5

NEW Lutheran (9-14) at Lena (18-5)