Bordeau’s Grand Slam Powers Clippers

Sturgeon Bay used an eight run 4th inning to pull away from Sevastopol and beat the Pioneers, 11-1, at Memorial Field on Thursday. The Clippers (2-0) scored an unearned run in the first inning and it stayed that way until the bottom of the fourth when they loaded the bases. Mitch Jackson hit a 2-run single and Trent Ehlers added an RBI single before Max Bordeau blasted his grand slam over the left center field fence. The Pioneers scored their only run in the top of the fifth inning when Lucas Stenzel drove in Ethan Kroll but Sturgeon Bay put the game away with two out RBI hits from Michael Rose and Jake Schneider. Anthony Moore added two hits for Sturgeon Bay and Trent Ehlers allowed only one hit in four shutout innings.

