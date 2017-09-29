Blue Devils Spoil Clippers Homecoming

Oconto pulled away from a 10-10 tie to beat Sturgeon Bay, 24-10, at Memorial Field on Friday Night. The Blue Devils (4-1, 6-1) jumped out to a 10-0 lead thanks to a safety and a 5 yard td pass from Jake Krueger to Isaac Woller. But the Clippers (1-3, 1-6) would answer with a 37 yard field goal from Brady Wodack and a 6 yard td pass to Wodack from Ethan Knipfer. Oconto would take the lead for good with 3:59 to play in the first half on a 5 yard td run from Bennett Frazer and added a 6 yard scoring run from Carson Moe in the third quarter. Max Bordeau had an interception and Michael Rose recovered a fumble for Sturgeon Bay.
Here’s the WDOR Playback…
Scoreboard
Southern Door 21
Peshtigo 19
Sevastopol 59
Lena 12
Algoma 28 (overtime)
Montello 27
Kewaunee 42
Coleman 20
Luxemburg-Casco 44
Clintonville 14