Blue Devils Spoil Clippers Homecoming

Posted on September 29, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Oconto pulled away from a 10-10 tie to beat Sturgeon Bay, 24-10, at Memorial Field on Friday Night.  The Blue Devils (4-1, 6-1) jumped out to a 10-0 lead thanks to a safety and a 5 yard td pass from Jake Krueger to Isaac Woller.  But the Clippers (1-3, 1-6) would answer with a 37 yard field goal from Brady Wodack and a 6 yard td pass to Wodack from Ethan Knipfer.  Oconto would take the lead for good with 3:59 to play in the first half on a 5 yard td run from Bennett Frazer and added a 6 yard scoring run from Carson Moe in the third quarter.  Max Bordeau had an interception and Michael Rose recovered a fumble for Sturgeon Bay.

Scoreboard
Southern Door 21
Peshtigo 19

Sevastopol 59
Lena 12

Algoma 28 (overtime)
Montello 27

Kewaunee 42
Coleman 20

Luxemburg-Casco 44
Clintonville 14

