Blue Devils Shutout Eagles

Oconto beat Southern Door, 6-0, in a Packerland Conference softball game at Oconto on Monday. Becky Berth fired a two hit shutout for the Blue Devils (7-0) and added an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning. Oconto added four more runs in the second inning as Morgan Durand had a 2-run single and Hannah Wusterbarth chipped in an RBI single. Durand finished with two hits and three RBI to lead the Blue Devils while Megan Pavlik and Grace LeGrave had the only base hits for the Eagles.

Kewaunee 14

Sturgeon Bay 0

*Ellie Olsen- no hitter with 13K

Algoma 2

Gibraltar 0

*Makayla Haack RBI single

NEW Lutheran 8

Sevastopol 7

New London 7

Luxemburg-Casco 3

Baseball

Southern Door 1

Oconto 0

WP- Tory Jandrin. Derik LeCaptain RBI single in 4th inning.

Sturgeon Bay 5

Kewaunee 1

WP- Jeffrey Alberts 9K 3-hitter. Max Bordeau hits his second home run.

Gibraltar 11

Algoma 0

WP- Ernie Erickson 1-hitter

NEW Lutheran 9

Sevastopol 8

*Pionners tie game with 3 runs in top of 7th, Blazers win with a run in bottom of 7th.