Blazers Look to Knock Off Clippers Again

Posted on February 6, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Green Bay NEW Lutheran will play at Sturgeon Bay in a Packerland Conference boys basketball game on Tuesday Night.  The Blazers (4-6, 7-10) gave the Clippers their only league loss (70-62) in mid December and are led by sophomore Samuel Meerstein (20ppg).  Sturgeon Bay (8-1, 12-4) is coming off of a two point win at Algoma last Friday and is led by Connor Gajda (18ppg/12 rebounds).  Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Boys
Algoma at Southern Door
Kewaunee at Sevastopol
Oconto at Gibraltar

Girls
Gibraltar at Coleman ~7:15
Oconto at Gillett ~7:15
Luxemburg-Casco at Freedom

