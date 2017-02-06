Blazers Look to Knock Off Clippers Again

Green Bay NEW Lutheran will play at Sturgeon Bay in a Packerland Conference boys basketball game on Tuesday Night. The Blazers (4-6, 7-10) gave the Clippers their only league loss (70-62) in mid December and are led by sophomore Samuel Meerstein (20ppg). Sturgeon Bay (8-1, 12-4) is coming off of a two point win at Algoma last Friday and is led by Connor Gajda (18ppg/12 rebounds). Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Boys

Algoma at Southern Door

Kewaunee at Sevastopol

Oconto at Gibraltar

Girls

Gibraltar at Coleman ~7:15

Oconto at Gillett ~7:15

Luxemburg-Casco at Freedom