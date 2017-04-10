Big First Inning for Eagles

Southern Door scored 13 runs in the first inning on their way to an 18-3 win over Sturgeon Bay in a Packerland Conference softball game on Monday. The Eagles sent 19 batters to the plate in the first inning to take control of the game in cold, wet and windy conditions. Hannah Mallien pitched all three innings for the win and had two hits and 2 RBI’s, Gabby Atkins had two hits plus 2 RBI’s and three runs scored and Kendra Dantoin also added two hits to help power the Eagles attack. The Clippers scored two runs in the top of the third inning on RBI singles from Morgan Nelson and Alexis McCarthy.

Softball

Gibraltar 8

Sevastopol 7

Algoma 6

NEW Lutheran 0

Oconto 16

Kewaunee 1

Baseball

Gibraltar 5

Sevastopol 0

Algoma 7

NEW Lutheran 5

*Wolves scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning for the win (Dillon Dean 2-run double, Zach Wery go ahead RBI single)

*WP- Booker Prokash. Save-Dillon Dean. Trevor Haasch- 3 hits.

Kewaunee and Oconto suspended in the bottom of the 5th inning with the score tied 2-2.

*The Sturgeon Bay at Southern Door baseball game was postponed.