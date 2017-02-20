Bertrand & Jandrin Win Sectional Titles

Southern Door wrestlers Michael Bertrand and Tory Jandrin won their respective weight classes and River Pawelski finished second at the WIAA Division 3 Dodgeland Sectional in Juneau on Saturday. Those three Eagle wrestlers will be joined at the State Tournament by Kewaunee’s Jesse Steinhorst, Cam Hanrahan and Cam Konop.  Luxemburg-Casco had nine wrestlers advance through the Division 2 Seymour Sectional on Saturday including champions Bryce Bosman, Nathan Ronsman, Devan Vandenbush, Dalton Smerchek and Phil Rasmussen.  Sectional champions receive a bye into the quarterfinals on Friday while second and third place finishers at sectionals begin on Thursday Night at the Kohl Center in Madison.

WIAA D3 Sect. D @ Dodgeland Results for Southern Door
160 – Michael Bertrand (42-3) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal – won by decision over Luke Meihack (Winnebago Lutheran Academy) 30-5 (Dec 4-2)
Semifinal – won by fall over Allan Arendt (Random Lake) 11-10 (Fall 1:56)
1st Place Match – won by decision over Zach Coffeen (Laconia) 45-4 (Dec 5-0)

195 – Tory Jandrin (39-4) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal – won by fall over Taylor Fox (Montello) 12-20 (Fall 1:27)
Semifinal – won in the ultimate tie breaker over Hunter Huiras (Random Lake) 44-6 (UTB 3-3)
1st Place Match – won by decision over Mike Griffey (Reedsville) 36-9 (Dec 5-1)

132 – River Pawelski (40-4) placed 2nd.
Quarterfinal – won by fall over Stone Goral (Random Lake) 13-14 (Fall 0:40)
Semifinal – won by decision over Cameron Calabrese (Kenosha Christian Life) 37-8 (Dec 7-1)
1st Place Match – Bill Condon (Horicon) 36-10 won by fall over River Pawelski (Fall 2:54)
2nd Place Match – won by fall over Jacob Luckow (Mishicot) 30-17 (Fall 0:55)

WIAA D3 Sect. D @ Dodgeland Results for Kewaunee
126 – Cam Hanrahan (42-4) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal – won by decision over Dante Brown (Kenosha Christian Life) 33-8 (Dec 5-4)
Semifinal – won by decision over Zachary Foth (Laconia) 41-11 (Dec 5-4)
1st Place Match – won by major decision over Josh Schuh (Reedsville) 28-19 (MD 9-0)

138 – Jesse Steinhorst (38-8) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal – won by fall over Cooper Richter (Princeton) 25-13 (Fall 3:28)
Semifinal – won by decision over Cesar Luis (Random Lake) 30-8 (Dec 10-3)
1st Place Match – won by decision over Weston Wichman (Johnson Creek) 39-5 (Dec 7-1)

120 – Cam Konop (34-7) placed 3rd.
Quarterfinal – won by fall over Carson Kraus (Lourdes Academy) 33-9 (Fall 5:22)
Semifinal – Josh Depies (Random Lake) 34-2 won by tech fall over Cam Konop (TF-1.5 3:59 (15-0))
Cons. Semi – won by decision over Isaiah Wollett (Johnson Creek) 16-14 (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match – won by decision over Dylan Jacobs (Laconia) 23-7 (Dec 6-0)
2nd Place Match – Caden Calabrese (Kenosha Christian Life) 39-7 won by forfeit over Cam Konop

WIAA D2 Sect. B @ Seymour Results for Luxemburg-Casco
113 – Bryce Bosman (43-3) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal – won by fall over Zack Wauters (Peshtigo) 32-7 (Fall 3:23)
Semifinal – won by decision over Josh Ehster (Mosinee) 33-4 (Dec 6-5)
1st Place Match – won by decision over Joey Bianchi (Two Rivers) 37-5 (Dec 5-0)

126 – Nathan Ronsman (37-9) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal – won by major decision over Benjamin Stimac (Antigo) 26-13 (MD 11-3)
Semifinal – won by decision over Wyatt Borkovec (Oconto Falls) 24-14 (Dec 9-3)
1st Place Match – won by decision over Mitch Garvey (Freedom) 31-10 (Dec 9-2)

152 – Devan Vandenbush (32-10) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal – won by major decision over Nolan Gaffney (Freedom) 20-16 (MD 9-0)
Semifinal – won by decision over Jake McClintock (Lakeland) 39-9 (Dec 4-0)
1st Place Match – won by fall over Logan Van Handel (Little Chute) 28-11 (Fall 1:26)

170 – Dalton Smerchek (39-6) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal – won by tech fall over Mason Holmquist (Lakeland) 11-11 (TF-1.5 5:18 (18-1))
Semifinal – won by decision over Matt Verhasselt (Freedom) 32-10 (Dec 4-3)
1st Place Match – won by decision over Brice Delzer (Oconto Falls) 35-12 (Dec 6-0)

285 – Phil Rasmussen (39-8) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal – won by fall over Dan Ausloos (Oconto Falls) 35-10 (Fall 5:49)
Semifinal – won by fall over Mitchell Potratz (Omro) 18-17 (Fall 0:45)
1st Place Match – won in the ultimate tie breaker over Josh Frerk (Denmark) 34-4 (UTB 3-2)

106 – Lucas Joniaux (33-12) placed 2nd.
Quarterfinal – won by decision over Blaze Thurber (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 36-7 (Dec 5-3)
Semifinal – won by decision over Zach Lahay (Freedom) 21-16 (Dec 6-3)
1st Place Match – Cody Holmes (Two Rivers) 43-3 won by decision over Lucas Joniaux (Dec 6-0)
2nd Place Match – won by decision over Tyler Budz (Oconto Falls) 32-15 (Dec 3-1)

120 – Reece Worachek (30-14) placed 2nd.
Quarterfinal – won by major decision over Anthony Keuntjes (Winneconne) 22-10 (MD 12-2)
Semifinal – won by decision over Dejay Nordrum (Lakeland) 33-10 (Dec 5-3)
1st Place Match – Brock Bergelin (Denmark) 34-1 won by fall over Reece Worachek (Fall 1:24)
2nd Place Match – won by rule over Dejay Nordrum (Lakeland) 33-10 (RULE)

220 – Nate Lloyd (37-13) placed 2nd.
Quarterfinal – won by fall over Zach Stefonich (Tomahawk) 21-13 (Fall 5:57)
Semifinal – won by decision over Zach Wilson (Berlin) 30-12 (Dec 4-2)
1st Place Match – Jack Dietzen (Omro) 40-3 won by decision over Nate Lloyd (Dec 2-0)
2nd Place Match – won by rule over Zach Wilson (Berlin) 30-12 (RULE)

138 – Cameron Lemmens (27-11) placed 3rd.
Quarterfinal – won by fall over Jacob Gaboury-Gorges (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 12-17 (Fall 1:11)
Semifinal – Scott Cook (New London) 31-2 won by decision over Cameron Lemmens (Dec 3-0)
Cons. Semi – won in sudden victory – 1 over Logan Bernhardt (Waupaca) 35-7 (SV-1 3-1)
3rd Place Match – won by decision over Matthew Maitland (Wrightstown) 26-17 (Dec 3-2)
2nd Place Match – Sam Peters (Freedom) 30-8 won by decision over Cameron Lemmens (Dec 7-0)

