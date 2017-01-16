Bertrand & Jandrin Win at New London

Southern Door’s Michael Bertrand and Tory Jandrin won their respective weight class at the Cutler Classic in New London on Saturday. The Eagles finished in 7th place at the 15 team tournament that was won by Coleman. Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol finished in 13th place.

160 – Michael Bertrand (27-3) placed 1st.

Quarterfinal – won by fall over Kaine Herter (New London) 9-3 (Fall 1:20)

Semifinal – won by fall over Deion Owens (Oshkosh North) 12-7 (Fall 1:25)

1st Place Match – won by tech fall over Bryce Schumacher (Little Chute) 4-2 (TF-1.5 0:00 (16-0))

195 – Tory Jandrin (24-2) placed 1st.

Quarterfinal – won by fall over Kristofer Runnheim (Little Chute) 2-7 (Fall 2:41)

Semifinal – won by fall over Jacob Zeitler (Coleman) 19-6 (Fall 5:15)

1st Place Match – won by decision over Brandon King (Pulaski) 15-2 (Dec 4-3)