Berth is Softball POY

May 25, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Oconto’s Becky Berth has been voted as the Packerland Conference softball player of the year.

1st Team
Pitchers
Becky Berth- Oconto
Mikayla Haack- Algoma

Catchers
Hailey Geyer- Southern Door
Morgan Durand- Oconto

Infielders
Brooke Geier- Kewaunee
Jasey Jicha- Oconto
Gabby Atkins- Southern Door
Megan Pavlik- Southern Door
Emma Hipke- Oconto
Morgan Meerstein- NEW Lutheran

Outfielders
Erin Tadych- Southern Door
Ellen Sohrweide- Oconto
Lauren Nerenhausen- Oconto
Courtney Vandenplas- Kewaunee

Utility
Ellie Olsen- Kewaunee

2nd Team
Pitchers
Hanna Mallien- Southern Door
Lexi Wery- Southern Door

Catchers
Elizabeth Lauscher- Kewaunee
Makayla Guilette- Algoma

Infielders
Alyson Nerenhausen- Oconto
Alexis Tulachka- Kewaunee
Grace LeGrave- Southern Door
Talia Tupa- Gibraltar
Andi Rockendorf- Sturgeon Bay
Chloie Spitzer- Algoma

Outfielders
Tehya Bertrand- Southern Door
Halle Vardon- Algoma
Gracee Abeyta- Sturgeon Bay
Ida Whitney- Gibraltar

Utility
Karina Naze- Algoma

Honorable Mention
Sturgeon Bay- Sarah Bridenhagen, Morgan Nelson
Gibraltar- Hailey Jorgenson, Riley Haleen, Payton Pluff
Sevastopol- Mandy Plaszkiewicz, Mary LaPlant
Algoma- Emersyn Wallace
Oconto- Hannah Wusterbarth
NEW Lutheran- Taylor Natzke, Dawn Pettyjohn

