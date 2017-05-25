Berth is Softball POY

Oconto’s Becky Berth has been voted as the Packerland Conference softball player of the year.

1st Team

Pitchers

Becky Berth- Oconto

Mikayla Haack- Algoma

Catchers

Hailey Geyer- Southern Door

Morgan Durand- Oconto

Infielders

Brooke Geier- Kewaunee

Jasey Jicha- Oconto

Gabby Atkins- Southern Door

Megan Pavlik- Southern Door

Emma Hipke- Oconto

Morgan Meerstein- NEW Lutheran

Outfielders

Erin Tadych- Southern Door

Ellen Sohrweide- Oconto

Lauren Nerenhausen- Oconto

Courtney Vandenplas- Kewaunee

Utility

Ellie Olsen- Kewaunee

2nd Team

Pitchers

Hanna Mallien- Southern Door

Lexi Wery- Southern Door

Catchers

Elizabeth Lauscher- Kewaunee

Makayla Guilette- Algoma

Infielders

Alyson Nerenhausen- Oconto

Alexis Tulachka- Kewaunee

Grace LeGrave- Southern Door

Talia Tupa- Gibraltar

Andi Rockendorf- Sturgeon Bay

Chloie Spitzer- Algoma

Outfielders

Tehya Bertrand- Southern Door

Halle Vardon- Algoma

Gracee Abeyta- Sturgeon Bay

Ida Whitney- Gibraltar

Utility

Karina Naze- Algoma

Honorable Mention

Sturgeon Bay- Sarah Bridenhagen, Morgan Nelson

Gibraltar- Hailey Jorgenson, Riley Haleen, Payton Pluff

Sevastopol- Mandy Plaszkiewicz, Mary LaPlant

Algoma- Emersyn Wallace

Oconto- Hannah Wusterbarth

NEW Lutheran- Taylor Natzke, Dawn Pettyjohn