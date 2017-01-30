Bertrand Sets School Record

Michael Bertrand broke Southern Door’s career wins record of 160 as the Eagles won the Hustisford Invitational on Saturday. Bertrand passed Jacob Englebert while winning the 160 pound title while Tory Jandrin and Ben Kieler were also champions as the Eagles totaled 144 points to take the team title. Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol was 12th place at the Dirk Sorenson Door County Classic that was won by De Pere while Luxemburg-Casco finished 4th behind Kaukauna, Oconto Falls and Coleman at the Pulaski Invitational.

Hustisford. Invitational Results for Southern Door

106 – Ben Kieler (16-16) placed 1st.

Round 1 – won by fall over Ben Tanke (St. John`s Northwestern Military) 6-7 (Fall 1:25)

Round 3 – won by decision over Kody Schmidt (Hustisford) 5-12 (Dec 5-1)

Round 4 – won by fall over Mateah Roehl (Johnson Creek) 15-3 (Fall 1:22)

Round 5 – won by fall over Trevor Roskopf (Horicon) 3-10 (Fall 1:58)

160 – Michael Bertrand (34-3) placed 1st.

Quarterfinal – won by fall over Jack Spudich (Hartford Union) 3-7 (Fall 3:47)

Semifinal – won by fall over Jake Pronchinske (Palmyra-Eagle) 5-9 (Fall 3:31)

1st Place Match – won by fall over Malachi Dornfeld (Dodgeland) 21-11 (Fall 4:14)

195 – Tory Jandrin (30-3) placed 1st.

Quarterfinal – received a bye

Semifinal – won by fall over Javier Dixon (Palmyra-Eagle) 8-12 (Fall 3:34)

1st Place Match – won by fall over Dan Olbinski (Horicon) 13-12 (Fall 0:56)

132 – River Pawelski (34-3) placed 2nd.

Round 1 – won by fall over Casey Dykstra (Princeton) 16-9 (Fall 0:36)

Round 2 – won by fall over Anthony Purpi (Johnson Creek) 13-13 (Fall 0:47)

Round 4 – won by fall over Tyler Olson (CFFRPardeeRioRand) 8-14 (Fall 1:01)

Round 5 – Aidan Medora (St. John`s Northwestern Military) 25-1 won by decision over River Pawelski (Dec 5-0)

138 – Ben Hoida (11-11) placed 3rd.

Quarterfinal – won by decision over Colton Peterson (Parkview) 9-14 (Dec 10-4)

Semifinal – Bill Condon (Horicon) 25-9 won by fall over Ben Hoida (Fall 1:12)

Cons. Semi – won by major decision over Ethan Budnik (Hustisford) 5-11 (MD 11-2)

3rd Place Match – won by fall over Colton Peterson (Parkview) 9-14 (Fall 0:54)

113 – Fischer Pawelski (18-18) placed 4th.

Quarterfinal – won by fall over Reed Garsky (Johnson Creek) 9-9 (Fall 2:30)

Semifinal – Luke Pulvermacher (Princeton) 21-8 won by fall over Fischer Pawelski (Fall 0:55)

Cons. Semi – won by major decision over Max Raymond (CFFRPardeeRioRand) 12-12 (MD 12-2)

3rd Place Match – Julian Thull (Dodgeland) 21-10 won by fall over Fischer Pawelski (Fall 4:42) 170 – Seth Suess (11-13) placed 4th.

Champ. Round 1 – received a bye

Quarterfinal – won by fall over Connor Sullivan (Palmyra-Eagle) 16-10 (Fall 4:51)

Semifinal – Josh Moser (Kenosha St. Joseph) 20-3 won by fall over Seth Suess (Fall 1:52)

3rd Place Match – Alex David (Johnson Creek) 18-4 won by fall over Seth Suess (Fall 2:46) 220 – Mason Davis (11-18) placed 4th.

Quarterfinal – won by fall over Josh Layton (St. John`s Northwestern Military) 3-14 (Fall 3:15)

Semifinal – Christopher Gomez (Dodgeland) 16-15 won by fall over Mason Davis (Fall 3:28)

Cons. Semi – won by decision over Peyton Roraff (Hartford Union) 5-8 (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match – Drake McCune (Kenosha St. Joseph) 9-9 won by fall over Mason Davis (Fall 2:40)

145 – Wesley Wrobel (5-2) placed 5th.

Quarterfinal – Kaden Grieser (Cambridge) 7-13 won by fall over Wesley Wrobel (Fall 2:33)

Cons. Round 1 – received a bye

Cons. Semi – won by fall over Sam Budig (Johnson Creek) 3-8 (Fall 1:57)

5th Place Match – won by decision over Broedan Yech (Dodgeland) 11-9 (Dec 2-1)

Dirk Sorenson Door County Classic Results for Sturgeon Bay / Sevastopol

152 – Liam Ostrand-Kolstad (26-10) placed 2nd.

Champ. Round 1 – received a bye

Quarterfinal – received a bye

Semifinal – won by fall over Logan Collison (Little Chute) 6-15 (Fall 1:05)

1st Place Match – Kade Cummings (Green Bay Preble) 21-9 won by decision over Liam Ostrand-Kolstad (Dec 5-1) 170 – Collin Mirkes (21-13) placed 2nd.

Champ. Round 1 – Collin Mirkes (Sturgeon Bay / Sevastopol) 21-13 received a bye

Quarterfinal – won by decision over Wyatt Stenson (Green Bay Preble) 14-14 (Dec 7-1)

Semifinal – won by major decision over Isaiah Richards (Sheboygan Falls) 18-14 (MD 14-5)

1st Place Match – Marlon Rezash (Two Rivers) 16-14 won by fall over Collin Mirkes (Fall 2:39) 138 – Lucas Stenzel (19-16) placed 3rd.

Champ. Round 1 – received a bye

Quarterfinal – won by decision over Devin Laplante (Green Bay Preble) 15-9 (Dec 14-7)

Semifinal – Tyler Wusterbarth (Oconto) 23-4 won by decision over Lucas Stenzel (Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match – won by decision over Michael Retza (Crivitz) 16-9 (Dec 9-2) 132 – Ezra Haight (20-15) placed 5th.

Champ. Round 1 – received a bye

Quarterfinal – Drew Willems (West De Pere) 16-17 won by decision over Ezra Haight (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 2 – received a bye)

Cons. Semi – won by decision over Garrett Kussow (Wrightstown) 5-5 (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match – won by decision over Austin Ratajczyk (Oconto) 8-14 (Dec 6-2)

Pulaski Invitational Results for Luxemburg-Casco

113 – Bryce Bosman (34-3) placed 1st.

Champ. Round 1 – received a bye

Quarterfinal – won by fall over Austin Wasmund (Hortonville) 10-10 (Fall 0:35)

Semifinal – won by fall over Owen Heinz (Pulaski) 36-8 (Fall 3:24)

1st Place Match – won by decision over Caleb Gross (Coleman) 28-3 (Dec 4-0)

170 – Dalton Smerchek (31-5) placed 1st.

Champ. Round 1 – won by fall over Steven Hammer (Peshtigo) 0-11 (Fall 0:29)

Quarterfinal – won by fall over Gabe Oswald (New London) 15-5 (Fall 1:30)

Semifinal – won by decision over Michael Burgireno (Kettle Moraine) 31-5 (Dec 10-6)

1st Place Match – won in sudden victory – 1 over Jordan Blanchard (Coleman) 28-3 (SV-1 6-4)

106 – Lucas Joniaux (26-10) placed 4th.

Champ. Round 1 – won by decision over Zach Lahay (Freedom) 16-14 (Dec 6-0)

Quarterfinal – won by decision over Tyler Budz (Oconto Falls) 25-10 (Dec 8-2)

Semifinal – Eric Barnett (Hortonville) 32-0 won by tech fall over Lucas Joniaux (TF-1.5 3:55 (24-9))

Cons. Round 3 – won by fall over Dawson Valleskey (Kettle Moraine) 29-8 (Fall 2:14)

3rd Place Match – Mason Campshure (Kaukauna) 21-8 won in sudden victory – 1 over Lucas Joniaux (SV-1 9-7)