Bertand, Pawelski Win at Cedar Grove

Championship Bracket – won by major decision over Cole Ditter (Brillion) 9-5 (MD 10-2)
Championship Bracket – Derek Bublitz (Campbellsport) 13-3 won by fall over Fischer Pawelski (Fall 1:50)
Consolation Bracket – won by fall over Josh Renning (Horicon) 7-7 (Fall 0:39)
Consolation Bracket – Julian Thull (Dodgeland) 15-5 won by fall over Fischer Pawelski (Fall 1:19)
Consolation Bracket – Andrew Radtke (Wauwatosa) 16-11 won by decision over Fischer Pawelski (Dec 11-10)
132 – River Pawelski (24-1) placed 1st.
Championship Bracket – received a bye
Championship Bracket – won by fall over Griffin Granberry (Wauwatosa) 15-10 (Fall 1:11)
Championship Bracket – won by major decision over Sawyer Theobald (Shiocton) 5-1 (MD 10-1)
Championship Bracket – won by fall over Chase Lombardi (Oostburg) 8-5 (Fall 1:28)
Championship Bracket – won by fall over Taylor Heltemes (Campbellsport) 13-3 (Fall 0:24)
138 – Jared Conard (6-9) placed 7th.
Championship Bracket – won by fall over Mason Mathiesen (Mishicot) 3-13 (Fall 0:59)
Championship Bracket – Maatilor Josiah (Oostburg) 9-3 won by fall over Jared Conard (Fall 0:32)
Consolation Bracket – Jack Moen (Marshall) 12-8 won by fall over Jared Conard (Fall 1:02)
Consolation Bracket – Ryan Riedel (Lomira) 23-6 won by fall over Jared Conard (Fall 0:55)
Consolation Bracket – won by fall over Tye Bader (Dodgeland) 6-14 (Fall 1:13)
152 – Raul Lopez (13-11) placed 10th.
Championship Bracket – Hunter Mann (Horicon) 13-7 won by decision over Raul Lopez (Southern Door) 13-11 (Dec 9-4)
Consolation Bracket – received a bye
Consolation Bracket – Jeff Andersen (Cambridge) 7-4 won by decision over Raul Lopez (Southern Door) 13-11 (Dec 7-6)
Consolation Bracket – won by decision over Max Hrubecky (Mishicot) 8-15 (Dec 12-6)
Consolation Bracket – won by fall over Raymond Herb (Shiocton) 9-9 (Fall 1:51)
160 – Michael Bertrand (24-3) placed 1st.
Championship Bracket – received a bye
Championship Bracket – won by tech fall over Dakota Reinwald (Horicon) 8-8 (TF-1.5 0:00 (17-2))
Championship Bracket – won by fall over Trevor Young (Shiocton) 9-2 (Fall 3:18)
Championship Bracket – won by fall over Nate Thomas (Lomira) 16-9 (Fall 1:37)
Championship Bracket – won by fall over Mason Ksioszk (Campbellsport) 13-3 (Fall 0:52)
195 – Tory Jandrin (23-3) placed 2nd.
Championship Bracket – received a bye
Championship Bracket – won by fall over Jeremiah Cain (Mishicot) 7-9 (Fall 2:29)
Championship Bracket – won by fall over Jackson Linsmeyer (Valders) 14-9 (Fall 3:34)
Championship Bracket – won by fall over Jared Taylor (Wauwatosa) 15-14 (Fall 1:06)
Championship Bracket – Collin Feucht (Lomira) 25-2 won in overtime over Tory Jandrin (Southern Door) 23-3 (OT 5-3)
113 – Parker Coppens (14-11) placed 3rd.
Champ. Round 1 – received a bye
Quarterfinal – won by fall over Mitch Kopish (Green Bay Preble) 8-9 (Fall 5:16)
Semifinal – Noah Leisgang (Ashwaubenon) 16-5 won by fall over Parker Coppens (Fall 4:46)
3rd Place Match – won by fall over Darren Tippett (Bonduel) 9-8 (Fall 4:46)
132 – Bryce Davister (3-2) placed 6th.
Champ. Round 1 – won by fall over Bryce Stoklasa (Green Bay Preble) 0-2 (Fall 1:38)
Quarterfinal – Garrett Ruckdashel (New London) 15-1 won by tech fall over Bryce Davister (TF-1.5 4:39 (18-1))
Cons. Round 2 – won by tech fall over Marie Wedepohl (Reedsville) 2-15 (TF-1.5 4:53 (16-0))
Cons. Semi – won by fall over Chris Salerno (Bonduel) 8-8 (Fall 3:53)
5th Place Match – Sam Lemens (Gillett/Suring) 9-5 won by decision over Bryce Davister (Dec 10-7)
138 – Cameron Lemmens (11-5) placed 2nd.
Champ. Round 1 – received a bye
Quarterfinal – won by fall over Sam Davis (Gillett/Suring) 7-8 (Fall 0:44)
Semifinal – won by decision over Noah Stary (Oconto Falls) 17-6 (Dec 4-2)
1st Place Match – Scott Cook (New London) 9-2 won by fall over Cameron Lemmens (Fall 5:37)
152 – Devan Vandenbush (18-6) placed 2nd.
Champ. Round 1 – received a bye
Quarterfinal – won by fall over Dakota Blasing (Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas Acad.) 5-5 (Fall 1:39)
Semifinal – won by fall over Andy Spatchek (Reedsville) 16-4 (Fall 3:13)
1st Place Match – Nate Trepanier (Oconto Falls) 20-1 won by fall over Devan Vandenbush (Fall 2:52)
152 – Hunter Larkin (6-4) placed 5th.
Champ. Round 1 – won by fall over Austin Warren (New London) 5-9 (Fall 4:00)
Quarterfinal – Kade Cummings (Green Bay Preble) 12-6 won by major decision over Hunter Larkin (MD 12-1)
Cons. Round 2 – received a bye
Cons. Semi – won by decision over Travis Jahnke (Bay Port) 5-7 (Dec 10-4)
5th Place Match – won by fall over Cliff Yuma (Oconto Falls) 3-2 (Fall 3:39)
170 – Dalton Smerchek (22-4) placed 1st.
Champ. Round 1 – received a bye
Quarterfinal – won by fall over Jacob Hoier (New London) 11-5 (Fall 2:47)
Semifinal – won by fall over Eliott Miller (Menominee Indian) 10-8 (Fall 5:37)
1st Place Match – won by decision over Daniel Kocourek (Reedsville) 17-3 (Dec 4-3)