Bertand, Pawelski Win at Cedar Grove

Michael Bertrand and River Pawelski won their respective weight classes at the Cedar Grove-Belgium Rocket Scramble on Saturday. Tory Jandrin finished in second place as the Eagles were 7th overall. Luxemburg-Casco’s Dalton Smerchek won his weight class while Cameron Lemmons and Devon Vandenbush finished second at the Brawl in the Falls in Oconto Falls.

Southern Door Results

113 – Fischer Pawelski (12-14) placed 7th.Championship Bracket – won by major decision over Cole Ditter (Brillion) 9-5 (MD 10-2)Championship Bracket – Derek Bublitz (Campbellsport) 13-3 won by fall over Fischer Pawelski (Fall 1:50)Consolation Bracket – won by fall over Josh Renning (Horicon) 7-7 (Fall 0:39)Consolation Bracket – Julian Thull (Dodgeland) 15-5 won by fall over Fischer Pawelski (Fall 1:19)Consolation Bracket – Andrew Radtke (Wauwatosa) 16-11 won by decision over Fischer Pawelski (Dec 11-10)

132 – River Pawelski (24-1) placed 1st.

Championship Bracket – received a bye

Championship Bracket – won by fall over Griffin Granberry (Wauwatosa) 15-10 (Fall 1:11)

Championship Bracket – won by major decision over Sawyer Theobald (Shiocton) 5-1 (MD 10-1)

Championship Bracket – won by fall over Chase Lombardi (Oostburg) 8-5 (Fall 1:28)

Championship Bracket – won by fall over Taylor Heltemes (Campbellsport) 13-3 (Fall 0:24)

138 – Jared Conard (6-9) placed 7th.

Championship Bracket – won by fall over Mason Mathiesen (Mishicot) 3-13 (Fall 0:59)

Championship Bracket – Maatilor Josiah (Oostburg) 9-3 won by fall over Jared Conard (Fall 0:32)

Consolation Bracket – Jack Moen (Marshall) 12-8 won by fall over Jared Conard (Fall 1:02)

Consolation Bracket – Ryan Riedel (Lomira) 23-6 won by fall over Jared Conard (Fall 0:55)

Consolation Bracket – won by fall over Tye Bader (Dodgeland) 6-14 (Fall 1:13)

152 – Raul Lopez (13-11) placed 10th.

Championship Bracket – Hunter Mann (Horicon) 13-7 won by decision over Raul Lopez (Southern Door) 13-11 (Dec 9-4)

Consolation Bracket – received a bye

Consolation Bracket – Jeff Andersen (Cambridge) 7-4 won by decision over Raul Lopez (Southern Door) 13-11 (Dec 7-6)

Consolation Bracket – won by decision over Max Hrubecky (Mishicot) 8-15 (Dec 12-6)

Consolation Bracket – won by fall over Raymond Herb (Shiocton) 9-9 (Fall 1:51)

160 – Michael Bertrand (24-3) placed 1st.

Championship Bracket – received a bye

Championship Bracket – won by tech fall over Dakota Reinwald (Horicon) 8-8 (TF-1.5 0:00 (17-2))

Championship Bracket – won by fall over Trevor Young (Shiocton) 9-2 (Fall 3:18)

Championship Bracket – won by fall over Nate Thomas (Lomira) 16-9 (Fall 1:37)

Championship Bracket – won by fall over Mason Ksioszk (Campbellsport) 13-3 (Fall 0:52)

195 – Tory Jandrin (23-3) placed 2nd.

Championship Bracket – received a bye

Championship Bracket – won by fall over Jeremiah Cain (Mishicot) 7-9 (Fall 2:29)

Championship Bracket – won by fall over Jackson Linsmeyer (Valders) 14-9 (Fall 3:34)

Championship Bracket – won by fall over Jared Taylor (Wauwatosa) 15-14 (Fall 1:06)

Championship Bracket – Collin Feucht (Lomira) 25-2 won in overtime over Tory Jandrin (Southern Door) 23-3 (OT 5-3)