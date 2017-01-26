Battle For First Place on Friday

The top two girls teams in the Packerland Conference meet when Kewaunee plays at Southern Door on Friday Night. The league leading Storm (8-0, 13-2) are led by Brooke Geier (20.9ppg) Sara Dax (12) and Ellie Olsen (9) and have won five straight since a loss to undefeated Laconia. The second place Eagles (8-1, 11-4) beat Green Bay East on Monday and are led in scoring by Megan Pavlik (13.7ppg) Meghan LaCrosse (11) and Gabby Atkins (9). Kewaunee won the first meeting between the two teams, 55-50, on December 2nd. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Girls

Algoma at Sturgeon Bay

Oconto at Sevastopol

Fox Valley Lutheran at Luxemburg-Casco

Boys

Algoma at Manitowoc Lutheran