Battle For First Place on Friday

Posted on January 26, 2017 by Chad Michaels

The top two girls teams in the Packerland Conference meet when Kewaunee plays at Southern Door on Friday Night.  The league leading Storm (8-0, 13-2) are led by Brooke Geier (20.9ppg) Sara Dax (12) and Ellie Olsen (9) and have won five straight since a loss to undefeated Laconia.  The second place Eagles (8-1, 11-4) beat Green Bay East on Monday and are led in scoring by Megan Pavlik (13.7ppg) Meghan LaCrosse (11) and Gabby Atkins (9).  Kewaunee won the first meeting between the two teams, 55-50, on December 2nd.  Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Girls
Algoma at Sturgeon Bay
Oconto at Sevastopol
Fox Valley Lutheran at Luxemburg-Casco

Boys
Algoma at Manitowoc Lutheran

Door County Medical Center
Sports Schedule
