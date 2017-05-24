Baseball Tourney Time

The WIAA Division 3 baseball tournament gets started on Thursday when Roncalli plays at Southern Door. The Jets (3-16) finished in last place in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference while the Eagles (13-9) finished in a tie for third place in the Packerland Conference. Our coverage begins at 4:20 with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com
Division 3
Algoma at Kewaunee- winner at Gibraltar on Tuesday
Division 4
Saint Thomas Aquinas/Lena at Sevastopol
Division 2
Sturgeon Bay & Luxemburg-Casco- bye
Softball Regional
Sturgeon Bay vs Howards Grove at Brillion
Sevastopol at Oakfield
Gibraltar 15
Stockbridge/Hilbert 5
*Vikings play at Lourdes on Thursday
Track & Field Sectionals
Division 2- SB, SD, Kew, LC at Freedom
Division 3- Sev, Gib, Algoma at Hilbert