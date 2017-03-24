Baseball Sign up Going on Now

The Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken baseball registration deadline is Saturday, March 25th. Registration forms are available by clicking the icon below and can be returned to the Door County Co-op. The league is open to players ages 7-12 with games being played at Sunset Park in Sturgeon Bay. Those with questions should contact league president John Lodl, 495-8230

~Registration for Sturgeon Bay Babe Ruth baseball is now open. The league is available to boys in the Sturgeon Bay school district ages 13-15 years old. Registrations may be picked up at T.J Walker Middle School office, Razors Edge Barber Shop or by calling Joe Jennerjohn at 495-0047. Deadline is April 14.

~The Ahnapee Trailblazers legion program is holding an organizational meeting for all players and parents on Sunday, March 26th at the Southern Door cafeteria (Enter door #8 for 3pm meeting). Details of the program will be discussed at this meeting and all necessary paperwork for inclusion will be available. The program currently has scheduling in place for two programs- Senior and U17 with participants age eligible from 13 to 19. All interested players/parents are encouraged to attend.

~Any Door County Boys who are interested in playing for the Sturgeon Bay Bays Sr Babe Ruth Baseball team should contact George Husby at 493-2077. The games will mostly be played on Sunday and Tuesday nights from the middle of June until the end of July. Most games will be played in Green Bay, however if there is a good turnout of Door County players some will be played at Memorial Field in Sturgeon Bay. Boys born on and after Jan 1, 1998 are eligible.