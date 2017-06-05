Baseball Sectionals on Tuesday

Southern Door will play Laconia at the WIAA Division 3 baseball sectional in Markesan at 9:30 on Tuesday morning. The Eagles (16-9) have tournament wins over Roncalli, Manitowoc Lutheran and Kewaunee while the Spartans (10-11) finished in 5th place in the Flyway Conference and have defeated Pardeeville, Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian and Markesan in the tournament. The winner of the game will take on either Lake Country Lutheran or Kenosha Saint Joseph with a bid to the State Tournament on the line. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show at 9:20 on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Division 2

Luxemburg-Casco will take on defending state champion Waupaca at the WIAA Division 2 sectional in Clintonville on Tuesday afternoon. The Spartans (22-4) had wins over Denmark and Sturgeon Bay in the regionals while the Comets (18-5) have beaten Wrightstown, New London and Fox Valley Lutheran. The two Northeastern Eastern Conference teams split their regular season meetings. Seymour and Mosinee are playing in the other semi-final in Clintonville.

Division 4

NEW Lutheran takes on Niagara at Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids at 1:30. A pair of top seeded teams, Pittsville and Athens, are playing in the other semi-final.