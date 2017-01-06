Balanced Eagles Cruise To Win/ LC Beats Coleman

Southern Door beat Gibraltar, 83-66, in a boys Packerland Conference basketball game in Fish Creek. The Eagles (5-1, 8-1) trailed the Vikings 25-24 with 7:10 to play in the first half but used a 9-0 run to last control of the game and built a 30 point lead in the second half. Nick LeCaptain led Southern Door with 21 points while Derik LeCaptain added 19, Kyle Daoust 17 and Sam Gerend 15 as the Eagles remain in a tie for first place. Connor Brennan led the Vikings (3-3, 6-4) with 21 points while Nathan Surges added 17 and Tyler Kropuenske 15 in the loss.

Boys

Sturgeon Bay 69

Sevastopol 30

Oconto 56

Algoma 38

NEW Lutheran 71

Kewaunee 67

Girls

Luxemburg-Casco 71

Clintonville 29

*Mary Cravillion 19, Cassie Schiltz 17

Wrestling

Luxemburg-Casco 30.00 Coleman 29.00

106: Koltin Grzybowski (C) over Lucas Joniaux (TF 23-8 5:02)

113: Caleb Gross (C) over Parker Coppens (Fall 3:31)

120: Bryce Bosman (LC) over Sam Kuchta (Fall 2:59)

126: Nathan Ronsman (LC) over Kasey Casper (Dec 9-3)

132: Reece Worachek (LC) over Billy Ganter (Dec 5-1)

138: Colton Worachek (LC) over Jake Baldwin (Dec 6-4)

145: Bryce Karban (C) over Cameron Lemmens (Dec 8-4)

152: Devan Vandenbush (LC) over John Bieber (Fall 0:55)

160: Hunter Larkin (LC) over Cody Champagne (Dec 1-0)

170: Jordan Blanchard (C) over Jacob Zellner (Fall 4:33)

182: Josh Pillath (C) over Dalton Smerchek (Dec 4-3)

195: Austin Leroy (LC) over Brock Martinson (Fall 1:55)

220: Jacob Zeitler (C) over Nate Lloyd (Dec 8-4)

285: Donovan Salewski (C) over Phil Rasmussen (SV-1 2-1)