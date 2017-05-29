Baileys Harbor Ends Long Skid

Baileys Harbor earned their first win since August 2nd, 2015 as they beat Institute Sunday in Door County League baseball. Washington Island picked up their first win of the season in dramatic fashion and West Jacksonport remained perfect on the season. Here are the details:

On AM 910 WDOR and wdor.com, Baileys Harbor (1-2) snapped a 17-game losing streak as they beat Institute, 9-1. Brett Kinnard collected three hits in the win while Derek Niedzwiecki and Luke Bieri each had two. Bieri, who collected his first DCL hit, drove in four runs. Amadee Savard (1-0) went the first six for the win. Kyle Volkmann had two of Institute’s five hits. Josh Paul (0-1) took the loss for the Cubs (0-3).

Washington Island beat Maplewood, 4-3. Ben Geiger had a big game for the Islanders (1-2). Geiger had five hits, including two home runs. His second homer was a walk-off, solo shot in the bottom of the ninth. Geiger drove in all four runs. Matt Foss (1-0) recorded one out to pick up the win in relief of Wil Henricksen. Kordell Draves (0-1) took the loss in relief for Maplewood (1-2).

West Jacksonport beat Egg Harbor, 2-1. The Ports (3-0) scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to pick up the win. An RBI ground out by Griffin Cole tied the game and Riley Cordier’s run scoring single put West Jacksonport in front for good. Alec Schartner had two hits in the win. Drew Tanck (2-0) pitched the final three innings for the win. Dave Jilot (0-2) took the loss.

Sister Bay at Kolberg was postponed due to wet field conditions.

Standings

West Jacksonport 3-0

Sister Bay 2-0

Kolberg 2-0

Baileys Harbor 1-2

Maplewood 1-2

Egg Harbor 1-2

Washington Island 1-2

Institute 0-3

Friday night, June 2nd

West Jacksonport at Institute

Sunday, June 4th

Kolberg at Egg Harbor

Washington Island at Sister Bay

Baileys Harbor at Maplewood