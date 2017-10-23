Another Shutout as Clippers Win Regional

The Sturgeon Bay soccer team beat Kewaunee, 4-0, to win the WIAA Division 4 regional at Clark Field on Saturday Night. It’s the third straight year the Clippers have eliminated the Storm from the postseason and the 9th straight regional title for Sturgeon Bay. The top seeded Clippers will host fourth seeded Saint Lawrence Seminary at 7:00 Thursday Night.

Volleyball

Luxemburg-Casco beat Seymour 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 for the WIAA Division 2 regional title on Saturday in Luxemburg. The Spartans will face top seeded Notre Dame on Thursday in Oconto Falls (7:00).

Division 3

Oconto beat Crivitz 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-8

*Blue Devils vs Saint Mary’s Springs on Thursday at Crivitz