Algoma’s McClure a State Champion

Algoma’s Elizabeth McClure cleared 5’6 in the high jump to win the WIAA Division 3 girls state championship.

Sevastopol

Demi Ploor- Pole Vault

Olivia Wagner- 400 (qualified for finals- seeded 7th) 100 (did not qualify for finals)

Sturgeon Bay

400 Relay (Brady Wodack, Luke Brinkman, Hayden Shefchik, Greenlaw)

(qualified for finals, seeded 10th)

Nic Greenlaw- 100 (did not quality for finals)



Southern Door

800 Relay (Gracie Englebert, Maggie Grota, Chloe Staudenmeier, Jennifer Vandertie)

Gibraltar

400 Relay (Abby Sitte, Hannah Helm, Nina Sitte, Bria Caldecott)

(qualified for finals, seeded 6th)

Caleb House- 3200 (finished 11th)

Algoma

Cody May- 300 Hurdles (qualified for finals, seeded 4th) 110 Hurdles (did not qualify for finals)

Katleyn Williams- Shot Put (placed 2nd) Discus

Jacob Wahlers- 3200 (placed 4th) 1600

Elizabeth McClure- High Jump (State Champion) Pole Vault

Morgan Davister- Shot Put (placed 5th) Discus

Max Schoening- Shot Put

Alli Spitzer- 1600

Sam Utesch- Pole Vault (finished 13th)

Ryan Feuerstein- Pole Vault (finished 14)

Aiden Wallace- Discus (finished 11th)

400 Relay (Davister, Courtney Guilette, Katelyn Williams, Khloe Williams)

(qualified for finals, seeded 5th)

Kewaunee

Abby Baumgartner- 300 Hurdles (qualified for finals, seeded 5th)

Nick Baumgartner- Pole Vault (finished 9th)

Mitch Kudick- 800

Gabriella Czech- 400 (did not qualify for finals)

1600 Relay (Angie Kudick, Brianne Barta, Czech, Baumgartner)

(did not qualify for finals)

Luxemburg-Casco

Sam Larson- 110 Hurdles (qualified for finals, seeded 5th) 300 Hurdles, High Jump

Tyler Suess- 200, 400 (qualified for finals, seeded 6th)

Hunter Liebeck- 1600

1600 Relay (Larson, Suess, Marshall Paider, Travis Kinnard)