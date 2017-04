Bob Graf has stepped down as the head coach of the boys basketball team at Algoma High School. Graf has been a part of the Wolves program for the last 11 seasons and was the varsity coach for the last 7 years. Graf says that time away from his own family is what led to this decision…

The Wolves went a combined 113-57 under coach Graf and finished in the top half of the conference every year….

Those interested in the opening should contact Algoma athletic director Dave Robertson.