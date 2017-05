Alberts is Baseball POY

Sturgeon Bay’s Jeffery Alberts has been voted as the Packerland Conference baseball player of the year.

1st Team

Pitchers

Jeffrey Alberts- Sturgeon Bay (unanimous)

Ernie Erickson- Gibraltar

Tory Jandrin- Southern Door

Catchers

Connor Brennan- Gibraltar (unanimous)

Zach Marchant- Southern Door

Infielders

Bennett Frazer- Oconto (unanious)

Nick LeCaptain- Southern Door (unanimous)

Cody Bultman- Kewaunee

Jake Krueger- Oconto

Jaeger Brusky- Sturgeon Bay

Outfielders

Anthony Moore- Sturgeon Bay (unanimous)

Casey Weddig- Gibraltar (unanimous)

Lucas Bukowski- NEW Lutheran

Trevor Haasch- Algoma

Utility

Mitchell Lynch- NEW Lutheran

2nd Team

Pitchers

Jared VanBramer- Sturgeon Bay

Tony Marquart- Oconto

Kody Kissinger- Southern Door

Trevor Reinhardt- Gibraltar

Catcher

Harry Hintz- Oconto

Infielders

Jake Moeller- Sturgeon Bay

Adam Gutschow- Southern Door

Derik LeCaptain- Southern Door

Alex Johnson- Gibraltar

Jared Reinhardt- Gibraltar

Balin Welch- Oconto

Outfielders

Ben Johnson-Gibraltar

River Pawelski- Southern Door

Ryan Jacobson- Sturgeon Bay

Parker Anderson- Oconto

Utility

Lucas Stenzel- Sevastopol

Honorable Mention

Sturgeon Bay- Tanner DeGrave, Trent Ehlers

Southern Door- Beau Schartner

Gibraltar- Joe Burlo, Brandon Emery-Janzen

Algoma- Casey Stangel

Kewaunee- Andrew Richard, Wes Gallenberger, Lincoln Barta

NEW Lutheran- Brock Reisler