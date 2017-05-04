8 Run Outburst Sparks Clippers

Sturgeon Bay scored 8 runs in the first inning and took over first place after an 8-3 win over Southern Door in a Packerland Conference baseball game at Memorial Field on Thursday. Jaeger Brusky hit a two run double, Jake Moeller added a 2 run single, Anthony Moore hit an RBI single and a Ryan Jacobson chipped in with a two run single in the inning. The Eagles scored single runs in the third and fourth innings and were held to one run in the 5th inning despite having the bases loaded with no out. Zack Marchant (RBI) and Adam Gutschow doubled for Southern Door. Jeffrey Alberts went 6.1 innings for the win, allowing only three hits while Tanner DeGrave had two hits for the Clippers.

Baseball

Gibraltar 9

Sevastopol 0

WP- Trevor Reinhardt 8K

LH- Trevor/Jared Reinhardt, Ben Johnson- 2 hits.

N.E.W. Lutheran 1

Algoma 0

Softball

Southern Door 3

Sturgeon Bay 1