WPS Warns of Scammers Targeting Customers

Wisconsin Public Service is strongly advising businesses and residents of another surge in scam phone calls. Since Monday, nearly 30 customers have reported receiving a call from a person impersonating a WPS or utility company employee trying to obtain money. Matt Cullen says customers need to know that the utility doesn’t operate that way…

Cullin also has this advice for WPS customers…