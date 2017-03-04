WPS Warns of Scammers Targeting Customers

Wisconsin Public Service is strongly advising businesses and residents of another surge in scam phone calls. Since Monday, nearly 30 customers have reported receiving a call from a person impersonating a WPS or utility company employee trying to obtain money. Matt Cullen says customers need to know that the utility doesn’t operate that way…
Cullin also has this advice for WPS customers…
WPS alerted customers to a similar wave of scams in mid-January after 26 calls were reported during the course of two weeks. Similar to then, the scammers have been targeting businesses, this time primarily around the Oshkosh, Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay areas. In one case, a business fell victim to a scammer and transferred several hundreds of dollars.