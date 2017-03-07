Wind Advisory In Effect

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a WIND ADVISORY, which is in effect until 7PM Wednesday for the entire WDOR broadcast area.

Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected overnight, but localized gusts of 40 – 50 mph are possible near scattered rain and snow showers that were moving through the region.

Winds will increase during Wednesday morning. West winds of 20 – 30 mph with occasional gusts of 45 mph are expected from mid Wednesday morning to early Wednesday evening.

Minor tree and power line damage is possible. Driving may be difficult, especially in high profile vehicles. Small objects, like garbage cans, will be blown around easily.

Wisconsin Public Service is reporting some power outages throughout Door and Kewaunee Counties. Click here to see the outage map.

WDOR’s Chad Michaels took this picture this morning: