Whitsell Named Coast Guard Person of the Year

Petty Officer Jacob Whitsell of the US Coast Guard Cutter, Mobile Bay, has been named the Coast Guard Person of the Year for 2017. The distinction was conferred on him during a special presentation dinner earlier this week at the Sturgeon Bay Yacht Club. The citation noted that Whittsell was the linchpin to mission success in several challenging buoy salvage operations. In one case, the Mobile Bay was able to safely recover two buoys found off-station in lower Green Bay due to his skill and expertise. BM-2 Whitsell’s devotion to the Sturgeon Bay community is notable through his leadership and dedication to the annual “ghost ship” event hosted by the Mobile Bay. Through his efforts, over 700 visitors from around Door County experienced this unique Halloween tradition and over 720 canned food items for local food banks were collected. The Coast Guard Person of the Year recognizes a Coast Guardsman that exemplifies the core values of honor, respect and devotion to duty.