Wautier Named DK Firefighter of the Year

The Door-Kewaunee County Fire Association has named Jim Wautier, long-time Assistant Fire Chief of the Brussels-Union-Gardner Fire Department, as its “Firefighter of the Year.” Assistant Chief Wautier has been an active member of the “BUG” Fire Department for 32 years and has served as Assistant Chief for the past 27 years. He was also a first responder for the south county rescue during the 1980’s and 90’s. Brussels-Union-Gardner Fire Chief Curt Vandertie said Wautier consistently takes responsibility and displays commitment to completing the tasks at hand. He characterized Wautier as an effective communicator who inspires teamwork within his department and throughout the many partnership with neighboring fire departments. Vandertie called him a true professional, a quality individual and a mentor for all those around him. Jim Wauter was officially recognized as Door-Kewaunee Fire Association “Firefighter of the Year” last Thursday.

The association consists of all fire departments in Door and Kewaunee County and some participating departments from Brown County.