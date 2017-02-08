Waterfront Hotel to Receive Liquor License if Conditions Are Met

The Sturgeon Bay City Council, on a majority vote, agreed to indicate the city’s intent to issue a class b liquor license to the proposed Hotel Lindgren provided the proper documents related to a restaurant/bar have been submitted and reviewed by the city attorney. The hotel planned for the city’s west side waterfront is the subject of a court hearing this week pushed by a vocal group opposed to its current location. Alder-person Kelly Catarozoli said it was premature to take any action related to the hotel until the lawsuit is resolved…

Catarozoli’s effort to table the matter was defeated on a five to two vote. City Attorney Randy Nesbitt said the council action would reserve the liquor license which can only be used in the recently established west side premier economic development district. Nesbitt said the council could also decide not to issue the license if its requirements aren’t met…