The Danish Mill Bakery, Deli and Restaurant on Washington Island was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday. Washington Island Fire Chief Paul Swanson talked with WDOR News Director Roger Levendusky about the blaze which occurred at 1934 Lobdell Point Road…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/N1068.mp3

Chief Swanson said a neighbor alerted the fire department that the building was on fire. Swanson said the cause is being listed as “undetermined” at this point. No damage estimate is available and no injuries were reported.