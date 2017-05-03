Upgrades Underway at Bruemmer Park Zoo in Kewaunee

Construction is underway at the Breummer Park Zoo near Kewaunee. The old bear pen has been demolished, and a large new exhibit will be built for the zoo’s two bobcats. Other projects include the removal of the old steps that linked the upper & lower portions of the zoo, due to safety concerns, and a new entrance sign will soon be installed. The entrance sign was knocked down and damaged in high winds in the Month of March, sponsors are being sought to help with the sign rebuild. Donations are being sought to help with projects at the Breummer Park Zoo, anyone interested in helping is encouraged to email info@bruemmerparkzoo.com.

For more information about the Bruemmer Park Zoo near Kewaunee, go to www.bruemmerparkzoo.com