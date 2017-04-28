Two Kayakers Drown Near Cave Point

The Door County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the drowning deaths of two kayakers Friday in the waters of Lake Michigan, about 100 yards off Cave Point County Park, in the Town of Sevastopol. Sheriff Steve Delaware says the Door County Dispatch Center was notified that the men were in distress after having capsized at about 11:30AM. Neither individual was wearing a flotation device and the water temperature was 43 degrees at the time. Rescue boats from the Jacksonport and Sturgeon Bay Fire Departments and the US Coast Guard responded. The Jacksonport fire boat located the unresponsive men and pulled them out of the water, transferring them to the coast guard boat. They were brought to shore and transported to Door County Medical Center by a county ambulance. At 2PM, the sheriff’s office was informed that the men had been pronounced dead. One of the victims was a 21-year old Clintonville resident, the other was from Sturgeon Bay and 29 years old. The names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Also responding to the rescue call were units of the Door County Sheriff’s Department, the DNR, Sturgeon Bay Police and Sevastopol Emergency Medical Responders.