Two Former Winners to Lead Miss Door County Organization

With the retirement of Shirley Ehlers as Executive Director of the Miss Door County Organization at the beginning of August, the group turned to two former titleholders to do the job. Samantha Baudhuin, Miss Door County 2005, and Ashley Cordier, who held the crown in 2007, have assumed the role of co-executive directors for the organization. Samantha Baudhuin explains why she and Ashley Cordier took on the responsibility…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/N1132.mp3

Baudhuin says their service on the Miss Door County Organization Committee taught them that the process was more than a competition that led to a scholarship…