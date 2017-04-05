Two Arrested After Storage Shed Thefts

An investigation by the Door County Sheriff’s Department into thefts from storage sheds has led to the arrest of two men. The northern Door County ripoffs were reported in the fall of 2016 and the winter of 2017. A 37-year old Sturgeon Bay man and a 29-year old man from the Algoma area were implicated in the storage shed burglaries. They reportedly turned over vintage toys, sporting goods, tools and collectibles worth several thousand dollars. It’s anticipated that the case will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for prosecution. The Door County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents who rent storage lockers to determine if they are secure and if any items are missing. Investigator Mark Winkel is leading the investigation. He can be reached at 746-2430.