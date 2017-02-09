Trust Fund Loan to Help Pay for Egg Harbor Library/Community Center

Posted on February 9, 2017 by Roger Levendusky

A state trust fund loan of just over $1.5 million was approved Tuesday for the Village of Egg Harbor to help pay for the construction of a new library/community center. The Boldt Company of Appleton has been selected as contractor for the multi-million dollar facility which will house a historical center, business center, children’s space, makers’ space, a great hall, and a second story wrap-around porch with views of Green Bay. Current plans call for the facility in Egg Harbor to be operational sometime in the fall.

