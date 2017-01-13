Partial Trail Openings in Door County

The Northern Sections of the Door County Snowmobile Trail System is now open. The Central and Southeast Sections of the Door County Snowmobile Trail System will open at 6AM on Saturday, January 14th. Trail conditions are listed to be poor to fair. Trails are said to be partially groomed. Please use caution: Stay off waterways, lakes and rivers. Riders should be cautious for variable and uneven snow conditions along with ice on the trail. Be alert for bare spots, possible ice under snow, soft areas, or blowing/drifting snow along the trails. Warm temperatures and/or heavy traffic will reduce conditions rapidly.

The Southwest Section will remain closed.

Please visit the snowmobile website for the most up to date trail conditions & status:

http://map.co.door.wi.us/parks/snowmobile.htm