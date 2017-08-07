Test Period Continues for Remote Bridge Operation in Sturgeon Bay

Another element of the process to permanently have remote control operation of Sturgeon Bay’s three bridges was checked off the list after an informational open house was held last week. Mark Kantola of the Department of Transportation says the US Coast Guard will continue to solicit feedback on the idea for some time to come…

Kantola says the Coast Guard has several options to consider before a final decision is made…