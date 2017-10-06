Tale of Peshtigo Fire Will Be Told Sunday

The Belgian Heritage Center in Namur will present the tale of the Peshtigo fire as it affected the Belgian settlement with two presentations Sunday. Barb Chisholm will tell the story through the memories of her great grandmother, Emmerence Englebert at 10AM and 1PM. Sunday is the anniversary of the fire 146 years ago in 1871…

Chisholm says the inferno burned everything in its path…

Belgian booyah will be sold for $4 a bowl between the presentations. All proceeds will benefit the Belgian Heritage Center in its mission to preserve and promote the area’s unique culture, history and architecture. The Belgian Heritage Center is located in the former Saint Mary of the Snow Church in Namur, 1255 County DK.

