Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center Getting Makeover

During its lifetime, which began in 1936, the building has been a garage and city hall in Sturgeon Bay. Now, it’s getting a bit of a makeover by its current occupant, the Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center. The organization’s Executive Director, Pam Seiler, says the project is part of the effort to make the visitor center more welcoming…

Seiler says, for many people, their first human contact in Door County is at the visitor center in downtown Sturgeon Bay and the project is part of the desire to make that encounter as pleasant as possible…

According to Seiler, work on the makeover is expected to be completed next week.