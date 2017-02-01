Sturgeon Bay Utilities Investing in Solar Energy Supply

Sturgeon Bay Utilities has entered into a agreement with Wisconsin Public Power, Incorporated, the local utility’s not-for-profit power supplier, and Next-Era Energy Resources to meet its customers’ electricity needs with sun power. WPPI Energy and Next-Era Energy Resources have announced plans to build a 100-megawatt solar energy center, Wisconsin’s largest, with a capacity to serve more than 23,000 people with affordable, clean energy. Jim Stawicki, General Manager of Sturgeon Bay Utilities, says the city’s long relationship with the power supplier had a lot to do with the local involvement with the solar energy project…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/N116.mp3

Stawicki says construction of the plant is a great opportunity for local rate payers…