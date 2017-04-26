Sturgeon Bay Shipyard Tour to Be Held May 6th

The 24th annual Sturgeon Bay Shipyard Tour will be held on Saturday, May 6th, from 9AM to 2PM. The largest shipyard on the great lakes, Bay Shipbuilding, and Centerpointe Yacht Services will again open their doors to the public on the first Saturday in May. This year the Door County Maritime Museum and the west side working waterfront will be included in the tour. Bay Ship and Centerpointe will offer guided walking tours of their ship repair and new ship construction facilities. At the Maritime Museum, you can tour the Chicago Fire Boat at a discount and check out the US Coast Guard 41-footer which was originally stationed locally. The Shipyard Tour ticket cuts the cost of visiting the Maritime Museum and the “John Purves” in half. Sandwiches and refreshments will be available for purchase at Bay Shipbuilding. Back by popular demand, free guided tours will be available on the US Coast Guard Cutter Mobile Bay. In addition, the emergency rescue boat from the Coast Guard Canal Station, along with the Sturgeon Bay Police boat will be available for tours. Ticket prices are $15 per adult and $6 for students ages 11 to 17. Guests ten and younger get in for free. Proceeds from the 24th annual Shipyard Tour benefit the Door County Rotary Youth Interact, an international service organization for teenagers 14 to 18 and other Door County projects.