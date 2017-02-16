Sturgeon Bay Hotel Developer Calling for Mediation Meeting

The developer of a westside Sturgeon Bay hotel is calling on the city and the Friends of the Public Waterfront to take part in a mediation meeting related to the hotel moderated by State Representative Joel Kitchens. Sawyer Hotel Development owner Bob Papke says such a meeting will be beneficial for everyone involved…
Papke says time is of the essence if the project is to move forward this year…
Papke says it’s time to began a substantive dialogue on the matter…
Papke says he will make himself available to work with the stakeholders in any reasonable way.