Sturgeon Bay City Council Continues 2018 Budget Work

A 4PM meeting has been scheduled for Monday by the Sturgeon Bay City Council to continue the process of developing a budget for next year. Council-members will meet in special session as a “committee of the whole” at city hall and consider a recommendation approving the 2018 budget and tax levy as presented. The operating budget of just over $11 million features a tax levy of $6,779,717 or a 3% increase and an estimated tax rate of $7.85 per thousand dollars of equalized valuation.

The agenda also calls for action on scheduling a budget hearing for November 6th at 4PM. During that meeting, the public will be given the opportunity to weigh in on the budget as proposed and the council will engage in its own deliberations. The session will culminate when the council acts on a resolution approving the city budget. During the special meeting Monday, council-members will also consider the city”s non-governmental and tax incremental budgets.