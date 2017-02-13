Sturgeon Bay City Administrator Reacts to Waterfront Ruling

Sturgeon Bay City Administrator Josh VanLieshout says the judge’s ruling in the waterfront case is not the outcome he had hoped for, but it is not a deal breaker, either. VanLieshout says, in a sense, Judge Raymond Huber did not totally rule for or against either side…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/N183.mp3

VanLieshout says there’s going to be time to take a step back and re-evaluate the situation…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/N184.mp3

The city administrator was asked about that course of action…