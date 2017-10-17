Sturgeon Bay Budget Hearing Set for November 6th

As anticipated, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council, meeting as a committee of the whole, set in motion the process that is expected to lead to the adoption of a city budget of just over $11 million during a special meeting Monday afternoon. After a budget update, a tentative tax levy of $6,779,717 was approved as presented. As such, the levy reflects an increase of 3% and does not include the city’s tax incremental districts. During the special meeting, a public hearing on the budget was scheduled for 4PM on November 6th. At that time, council-members are expected to approve the city budget as presented by the city’s finance committee.