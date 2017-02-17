State Representative Joel Kitchens Listening Sessions Monday

State Representative Joel Kitchens will be holding two listening sessions in the first assembly district Monday. The Sturgeon Bay Republican says the mission of the series is to connect with constituents to discuss issues and concerns that directly impact people in a three county area. The Door County meeting is at the Sturgeon Bay Public Library from 11:15AM to 1PM. The other listening session is planned for Kewaunee City Hall from 3 to 4:30PM. State Representative Kitchens says it’s a good time to meet constituents face to face so that he can hear from them directly.