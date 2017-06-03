State Budget Recommendations Could Benefit Door County

As Wisconsin’s joint finance committee continues work on a new two-year state budget, several of its recommendations, if retained, will benefit Door County. State Representative Joel Kitchens says he is pleased to see the committee has agreed to allocate funding for building the Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park. Kitchens and State Senator Frank Lasee had asked that half the cost of the project be paid for by the state. Kitchens was also happy to see that the committee is requiring the Department of Health Services to redistribute 18 nursing home beds currently available under the statewide bed limit to Door County Medical Center. He says an increase in nursing home beds locally is crucial given Door County’s aging population.