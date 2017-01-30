Special Session of Sevastopol Board to Discuss Superintendent Search

Another step in the process intended to lead to the selection of a new superintendent for the Sevastopol School District is expected to be taken on Thursday, February 2nd, when the board of education meets in special session. The open segment of the meeting will begin at 6:30PM in the multi-purpose room with a discussion on superintendent search survey results. Board-members will eventually move to executive session to consider the screening of candidates and the setting of questions for the first round of interviews for the administrative position. The school board has been working with Jeff Dickert of Cesa 7 to develop a list of qualified candidates for the job. Interim Superintendent Steve Cromell is retiring at the end of the current school year, his second stint at Sevastopol. The goal is to have another district administrator in place by July.