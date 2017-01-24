Southern Door Schools to Ask Voters for Funding Increase

The Southern Door Board of Education has voted to present a two-year, non-recurring referendum to the community, authorizing the district budget to exceed its revenue limit by $936,000 in each of the next two school years. The school board Monday also agreed to take the request to district voters on Tuesday, April 4th. The proposed funding increase is earmarked to continue the ongoing operational expenses necessary to maintain current educational programs and services. School districts in Door County and across the state have been forced to go the referendum route in recent years because the current school funding formula does not allow increases in school district revenues to keep pace with inflation and places a greater burden for supporting education on local taxpayer. In a news release issued by the Southern Door School District it was noted that informational sessions will be offered in the coming months. The sessions are intended to give voters the opportunity to learn why the proposed operational referendum is needed at Southern Door.